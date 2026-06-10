Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Stock Position Lifted by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 370.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $4,183,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $3,146,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,945.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 425,600 shares of the company's stock worth $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 404,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,693 shares of the company's stock worth $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of OSK stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.56. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

See Also

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