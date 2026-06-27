Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Stock Position Lowered by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,686 shares of the company's stock after selling 177,781 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Oshkosh worth $38,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Oshkosh from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $151.30 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $180.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is 25.39%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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