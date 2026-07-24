Osisko Development Corp. $ODV Position Cut by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV - Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,146 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,073,278 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Osisko Development worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 21,964,844 shares of the company's stock worth $74,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412,910 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,335,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Development by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,666 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,380,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Osisko Development by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091,948 shares of the company's stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company's stock.

Get Osisko Development alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Osisko Development to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on ODV

Osisko Development Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODV opened at $2.30 on Friday. Osisko Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $702.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 million. Osisko Development had a negative net margin of 192.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality precious and base metal projects in stable jurisdictions. The company’s strategy centers on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, zinc and lead deposits that offer the potential for scalable, long-life operations. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Osisko Development operates primarily across Western Canada.

The company’s flagship asset is the Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia, where it is engaged in step-out drilling, resource definition and permitting activities aimed at building a robust mineral inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Osisko Development, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Osisko Development wasn't on the list.

While Osisko Development currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here