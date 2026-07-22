Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Invests $30.17 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $30,171,000. CBRE Group makes up about 4.7% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS owned about 0.08% of CBRE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.36. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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