Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Purchases Shares of 5,001 Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,001 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $274.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here