Osprey Private Wealth LLC Acquires 19,703 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 167.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,443 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s core growth drivers, especially AWS, with Bank of America reiterating a Buy rating and saying cloud growth could exceed expectations on strong enterprise AI demand. Article Title

Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s core growth drivers, especially AWS, with Bank of America reiterating a Buy rating and saying cloud growth could exceed expectations on strong enterprise AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also leaning into a strong second quarter for Amazon, with forecasts calling for revenue and operating profit above consensus and expectations that AWS growth is accelerating. Article Title

Wall Street is also leaning into a strong second quarter for Amazon, with forecasts calling for revenue and operating profit above consensus and expectations that AWS growth is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Business crossed a $60 billion annualized sales run rate, reinforcing that the company’s higher-margin B2B and enterprise offerings are still expanding. Article Title

Amazon Business crossed a $60 billion annualized sales run rate, reinforcing that the company’s higher-margin B2B and enterprise offerings are still expanding. Positive Sentiment: Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Amazon as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending and a potential earnings beat, which is helping support longer-term sentiment. Article Title

Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Amazon as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending and a potential earnings beat, which is helping support longer-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon confirmed layoffs in its artificial general intelligence group as it shifts resources toward customer-facing AI products. The move may improve focus and discipline, but it also underscores ongoing restructuring inside the company’s AI efforts. Article Title

Amazon confirmed layoffs in its artificial general intelligence group as it shifts resources toward customer-facing AI products. The move may improve focus and discipline, but it also underscores ongoing restructuring inside the company’s AI efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also announced a $400 million plan to rebuild two Florida warehouses, which supports logistics capacity but adds to the company’s already heavy capital-spending burden. Article Title

Amazon also announced a $400 million plan to rebuild two Florida warehouses, which supports logistics capacity but adds to the company’s already heavy capital-spending burden. Neutral Sentiment: AWS struck additional collaboration deals, including with Observe.AI and funding support for Myseum.AI, reinforcing Amazon Web Services’ role as a key AI platform partner. Article Title

AWS struck additional collaboration deals, including with Observe.AI and funding support for Myseum.AI, reinforcing Amazon Web Services’ role as a key AI platform partner. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts in the AGI unit and broader questions about the cost of Amazon’s AI buildout are weighing on sentiment, especially with investors already focused on the company’s massive 2026 capex plans. Article Title

Job cuts in the AGI unit and broader questions about the cost of Amazon’s AI buildout are weighing on sentiment, especially with investors already focused on the company’s massive 2026 capex plans. Negative Sentiment: Shares also appear pressured by a broader rotation out of mega-cap tech and renewed scrutiny on whether heavy AI spending will translate into returns quickly enough. Article Title

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $244.85 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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