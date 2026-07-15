Osprey Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $389.11 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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