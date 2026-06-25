OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of OUTFRONT Media worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

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OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,477,165.75. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,084,060.11. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,758,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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