OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 19,892 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.11% of National Health Investors worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.83.

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National Health Investors Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.12 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 121.85%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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