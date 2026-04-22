OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Zscaler by 76,352.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 61.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,083,000 after purchasing an additional 741,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,406,506,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $109,440,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $88,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $389,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,633,400.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $354,363.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,550.10. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -332.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $798.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $355.00 to $290.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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