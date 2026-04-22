OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $25.51 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 28,105 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xylem worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,902,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,410,580,000 after purchasing an additional 204,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,615,598,000 after purchasing an additional 133,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $766,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $480,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Xylem by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,029,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $299,318,000 after acquiring an additional 220,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xylem from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.77.

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Xylem Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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