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OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Kite Realty Group Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd established a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) in Q4, buying 59,135 shares worth about $1.42 million.
  • Analysts' sentiment is mixed-to-neutral with a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.38, although several firms raised targets to $27–$28 and Wells Fargo upgraded to Overweight.
  • Kite recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share (annualized $1.16), implying a yield of about 4.5% and a payout ratio near 84%.
  • Interested in Kite Realty Group Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,135 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,344 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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