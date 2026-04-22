OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 21,969 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,473 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,969 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.10% of American Healthcare REIT worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,311,000 after acquiring an additional 924,834 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,314,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 842,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,415,000 after acquiring an additional 759,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,349,000 after acquiring an additional 691,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 841,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 674,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut American Healthcare REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.67.

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American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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