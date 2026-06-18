Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Bought by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) by 175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,616 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.15% of Ovintiv worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 49.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 103.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Ovintiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings forecasts for Ovintiv in several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly estimates, which supports the view that the company’s operating performance remains solid.

Zacks Research lifted earnings forecasts for Ovintiv in several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly estimates, which supports the view that the company’s operating performance remains solid. Positive Sentiment: The latest analyst note said Ovintiv’s stronger execution, cleaner balance sheet and Permian-Montney focus continue to support its stock performance. Ovintiv Up 38% in 6 Months: Should Investors Chase or Wait?

The latest analyst note said Ovintiv’s stronger execution, cleaner balance sheet and Permian-Montney focus continue to support its stock performance. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher earnings estimates, Zacks Research cut its recommendation to Hold , signaling that expectations may be stretched after the stock’s strong run.

Despite the higher earnings estimates, Zacks Research cut its recommendation to , signaling that expectations may be stretched after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Ovintiv recently reported earnings above Wall Street estimates, with revenue also slightly ahead of forecasts, reinforcing confidence in its current fundamentals.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ovintiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

See Also

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