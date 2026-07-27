Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 0.1% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $289.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $293.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $267.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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