Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530,622 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,862 shares during the period. Community Health Systems accounts for 0.5% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 1.80% of Community Health Systems worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,987 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,577 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $4.43.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYH

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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