Owlhouse Capital LP Buys Shares of 57,971 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Owlhouse Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,971 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Netflix comprises 7.4% of Owlhouse Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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