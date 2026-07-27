Owlhouse Capital LP Has $144,000 Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Owlhouse Capital LP reduced its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,393 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Owlhouse Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.0%

EL opened at $80.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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