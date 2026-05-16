Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ebert Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 469,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report.

Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending.

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market.

Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand.

Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors.

UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests the AI chip rally may be masking broader market weakness, which can make even strong names like Broadcom vulnerable to profit-taking after a powerful advance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $425.19 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $365.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.60 and a fifty-two week high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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