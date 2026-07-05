Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the software company's stock after selling 14,706 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TrustBank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $219.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $386.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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