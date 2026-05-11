Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 434,163 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 93.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Further Reading

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