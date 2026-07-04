Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,850 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,940,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,903,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576,572 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,977,777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,393,607 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,159,088,000 after buying an additional 372,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,374,504 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,896,944,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,837,993 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,419,951,000 after buying an additional 261,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $242.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average is $225.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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