Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,219,439 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 3,248.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256,975 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 1,219,439 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of eBay worth $109,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $5,018,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $785,722,000 after buying an additional 692,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after buying an additional 1,808,976 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,748,177 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $674,866,000 after acquiring an additional 384,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $478,687,000 after acquiring an additional 141,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. President Capital upped their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $1,217,544.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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