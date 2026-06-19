Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,514,193 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 1,579.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673,400 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 2,514,193 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Delta Air Lines worth $185,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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