Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,074 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock opened at $893.93 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $902.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 165.54 and a beta of 1.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

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Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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