Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,100 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $58,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.78.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $170.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.94 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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