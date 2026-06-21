Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,495 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $1,070.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $769.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $831.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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