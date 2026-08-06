Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 161,033 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,315 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 161,033 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of DoubleVerify worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,776,618 shares of the company's stock worth $169,045,000 after purchasing an additional 360,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,662,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,254,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,555 shares of the company's stock worth $41,169,000 after purchasing an additional 363,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2,028.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,649,995 shares of the company's stock worth $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,542 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts: Sign Up

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.2%

DV opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider DoubleVerify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoubleVerify wasn't on the list.

While DoubleVerify currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here