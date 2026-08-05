Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 45,654 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,757 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 45,654 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 928 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.1%

ANF stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 172,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,116,070. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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