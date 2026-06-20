Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 55,205 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,205 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Datadog worth $46,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $469,461,000. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Datadog by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,310 shares of the company's stock worth $24,288,000 after buying an additional 70,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $4,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $379,758.40. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total transaction of $19,675,345.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at $142,341,128.10. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,444,558 shares of company stock worth $299,060,922. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $223.00 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $189.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore boosted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.48.

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Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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