Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 592,948 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 915.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,687 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 592,948 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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