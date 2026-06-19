Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,212 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 122,431 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Accenture worth $377,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Evercore set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $186.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.41.

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Accenture Trading Down 18.8%

NYSE:ACN opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $307.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.40%.

Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture beat Q3 EPS estimates, reporting $3.80 per share versus $3.70 expected, and revenue rose 5.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Accenture Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture beat Q3 EPS estimates, reporting $3.80 per share versus $3.70 expected, and revenue rose 5.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Managed services and cybersecurity remain bright spots, with the company also announcing cybersecurity-related deals and acquisitions that could support longer-term growth. Cybersecurity platform announcement

Managed services and cybersecurity remain bright spots, with the company also announcing cybersecurity-related deals and acquisitions that could support longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame the weakness as partly tied to slower enterprise AI adoption, with some arguing Accenture could benefit later as an AI implementation partner rather than being structurally impaired.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame the weakness as partly tied to slower enterprise AI adoption, with some arguing Accenture could benefit later as an AI implementation partner rather than being structurally impaired. Negative Sentiment: The biggest pressure point is the reduced revenue outlook, which suggests customers are still cautious on discretionary IT spending and consulting projects. Top Midday Decliners

The biggest pressure point is the reduced revenue outlook, which suggests customers are still cautious on discretionary IT spending and consulting projects. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages turned more cautious, including William Blair’s downgrade to “market perform” and BNP Paribas Exane’s lower price target, adding to the pressure on the stock. William Blair downgrade

Several brokerages turned more cautious, including William Blair’s downgrade to “market perform” and BNP Paribas Exane’s lower price target, adding to the pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus in the quarter, reinforcing concerns that growth is slowing even though profitability remains solid.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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