Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,413 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 62,012 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 72.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,479.26. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $132.28 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.06 and a 1 year high of $247.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company had revenue of $282.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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