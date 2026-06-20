Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,429 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 100,547 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Crown worth $56,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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