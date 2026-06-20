Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,991 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average of $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook.

Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. 2 Pick-and-Shovel AI Stocks Powering the Data Center Boom

The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Strength Seen in Texas Instruments (TXN): Can Its 7.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector skepticism could limit enthusiasm, even though the industry has rallied strongly on AI-related growth expectations. 3 Semiconductor Stocks We’re Skeptical Of

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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