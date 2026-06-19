Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,964 shares of the company's stock after selling 234,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Airbnb worth $307,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company's stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $12,717,000. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company's stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $36,705,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,917,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $404,082,841.05. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $4,254,831.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,701,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,113,204. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,972,860 shares of company stock valued at $267,555,449. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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