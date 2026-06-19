Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,775 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 59,156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of Expedia Group worth $267,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $240.90 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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