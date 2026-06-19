Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213,657 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 768,630 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of Aptiv worth $168,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.Aptiv's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.33 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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