Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $118.37 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,334 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $118,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.62.

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Lam Research Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.53. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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