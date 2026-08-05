Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,959 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 25,323 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tidewater worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company's stock.

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Tidewater Trading Up 17.7%

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.53. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $93.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $342.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDW. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Tidewater from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Tidewater from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Tidewater from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Tidewater from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Report on TDW

Tidewater News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tidewater this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $342.3 million, above analyst expectations of approximately $330 million and slightly higher than the prior-year period. Revenue also increased 4.9% sequentially. Tidewater beats expectations in strong Q2 CY2026

Second-quarter revenue reached $342.3 million, above analyst expectations of approximately $330 million and slightly higher than the prior-year period. Revenue also increased 4.9% sequentially. Positive Sentiment: Operating indicators improved: the average day rate rose 2.9% sequentially to $22,938, while the leading-edge day rate increased 7.5% to $24,341. These gains support the outlook for Tidewater’s offshore vessel business. Tidewater Q2 revenue rises to $342.3 million

Operating indicators improved: the average day rate rose 2.9% sequentially to $22,938, while the leading-edge day rate increased 7.5% to $24,341. These gains support the outlook for Tidewater’s offshore vessel business. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation remained strong, with $67.0 million of operating cash flow and $64.4 million of free cash flow. Tidewater ended the quarter with $613.5 million in cash and retains $500 million of share-repurchase authorization. Tidewater reports results for the six months ended June 30, 2026

Cash generation remained strong, with $67.0 million of operating cash flow and $64.4 million of free cash flow. Tidewater ended the quarter with $613.5 million in cash and retains $500 million of share-repurchase authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Tidewater expects to close its WSUT acquisition around September 1, 2026. The deal could expand the fleet and revenue base, although integration and capital requirements remain considerations.

Tidewater expects to close its WSUT acquisition around September 1, 2026. The deal could expand the fleet and revenue base, although integration and capital requirements remain considerations. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted quarterly EPS of $0.43 fell sharply from $1.46 a year earlier and missed the $0.46 consensus cited by some analysts, despite beating the lower Zacks estimate of $0.32. Net income declined to $21.7 million as gross and operating profit margins narrowed. Tidewater Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Adjusted quarterly EPS of $0.43 fell sharply from $1.46 a year earlier and missed the $0.46 consensus cited by some analysts, despite beating the lower Zacks estimate of $0.32. Net income declined to $21.7 million as gross and operating profit margins narrowed. Negative Sentiment: Updated 2026 revenue guidance of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion is below the roughly $1.5 billion consensus expectation, potentially limiting upside if vessel-rate growth does not accelerate.

Updated 2026 revenue guidance of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion is below the roughly $1.5 billion consensus expectation, potentially limiting upside if vessel-rate growth does not accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity showed sales by executives and no purchases during the past six months, a modest negative signal for investor sentiment.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company's fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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