Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $17.21 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,752 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,606,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,256,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $814,746,000 after buying an additional 2,658,947 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 900.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,187,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $308,348,000 after buying an additional 1,969,013 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,080,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.2% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,950,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $125.71 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $874.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is currently 143.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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