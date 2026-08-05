Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401,778 shares of the company's stock after selling 323,537 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.86% of DXC Technology worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 880,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 103,221 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,074,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 313,078 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 79.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez purchased 28,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $249,653.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,512,062.80. This represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.6%

DXC stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. DXC Technology Company. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.550-0.550 EPS. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DXC Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider DXC Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DXC Technology wasn't on the list.

While DXC Technology currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here