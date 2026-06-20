Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $28.25 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,447 shares of the software company's stock after selling 18,845 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.86 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

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