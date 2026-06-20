Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $30.69 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,903 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Dolby Laboratories worth $30,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 725 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,425,104.70. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $426,382.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 118,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,595.74. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.75.

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About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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