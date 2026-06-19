Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $321.80 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 507.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 2,710,470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of United Parcel Service worth $321,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Shrier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after buying an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $450,495,000 after buying an additional 65,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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