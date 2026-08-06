Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NOC stock opened at $556.94 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $534.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.02. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $479.02 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.48%.The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.97 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.53, for a total value of $52,015.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,299.29. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Northrop Grumman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman secured multi-year framework agreements worth more than $3 billion to accelerate production of components for PAC-3 MSE and THAAD missile-defense systems. The deals improve revenue visibility and position NOC to benefit from rising U.S. and allied demand for interceptor replenishment. Northrop Grumman Lands Over $3 Billion in Missile Defense Deals

Northrop Grumman secured multi-year framework agreements worth more than to accelerate production of components for PAC-3 MSE and THAAD missile-defense systems. The deals improve revenue visibility and position NOC to benefit from rising U.S. and allied demand for interceptor replenishment. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Defense Department selected Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin to help expand Patriot and THAAD production. The government-backed effort reinforces NOC’s strategic role in missile defense and could generate additional orders as the U.S. rebuilds weapon inventories. Lockheed, Northrop Team Up to Rebuild Weapon Stockpile

The U.S. Defense Department selected Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin to help expand Patriot and THAAD production. The government-backed effort reinforces NOC’s strategic role in missile defense and could generate additional orders as the U.S. rebuilds weapon inventories. Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman is planning lunar infrastructure demonstration missions for NASA’s future moon-base effort. Although the opportunity is longer term, it highlights potential growth in the company’s space and national-security businesses. Northrop Grumman Plans Lunar Infrastructure Demonstration Missions for NASA Moon Base

Northrop Grumman is planning lunar infrastructure demonstration missions for NASA’s future moon-base effort. Although the opportunity is longer term, it highlights potential growth in the company’s space and national-security businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Northrop appointed former Chevron investor-relations executive Randy Sinclair to lead investor relations. The leadership change may improve communication with shareholders, but no immediate financial impact was disclosed. Northrop Names Randy Sinclair to Lead Investor Relations

Northrop appointed former Chevron investor-relations executive Randy Sinclair to lead investor relations. The leadership change may improve communication with shareholders, but no immediate financial impact was disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Director Mark Welsh III sold 95 shares for approximately $52,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The small sale reduces his holdings by 2.12% but is unlikely to materially alter investor sentiment.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $635.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Northrop Grumman from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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