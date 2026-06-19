Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $60.54 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 32,445 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $60,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $181.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.94. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. TD Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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