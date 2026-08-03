Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $63.60 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,398 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of lululemon athletica worth $63,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital raised lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $148.35.

View Our Latest Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $118.87 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $104.44 and a 52-week high of $225.98.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. lululemon athletica's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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