Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,145,694 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,741,438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of HP worth $175,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after buying an additional 2,435,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,450,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,313,924 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $607,373,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,236,428 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $339,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,142 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $294,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,285,294.48. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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