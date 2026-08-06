Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $8.10 Million in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 584,972 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,249 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 89,257 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

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Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The business had revenue of $935.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.040-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Sally Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sally Beauty

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In related news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $543,191.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,441.50. This trade represents a 23.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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